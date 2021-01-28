OBN agents arrest major Norman drug supplier

NORMAN, Okla. (TNN) - A suspected major drug supplier was arrested in Norman on Wednesday.
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics had been investigating a significant drug supply line operating out of Norman and executed a search warrant on a home in east Norman January 27.
OBN authorities say the home was tied to an individual they believed to be responsible for moving large quantities of drugs onto the streets.
OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward says that during the execution of the search warrant state narcotics agents seized 134 grams of Cocaine, 561 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 705 grams of Marijuana, 1,278 Adderall pills, and 4,262 suspected counterfeit Xanax and Ecstasy pills. Agents also seized 5 Rifles and 12 Handguns inside the home.
“The target of this investigation was trafficking and selling a variety of extremely dangerous drugs around central Oklahoma. Not only was he distributing cocaine, marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms, but also selling what appeared to be counterfeit Xanax and Ecstasy pills which we frequently discover have been boosted with the potentially deadly drug, Fentanyl,” said Woodward.
The suspect was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center and faces multiple charges, including Drug Trafficking and Drug Distribution.
