OSDH launches pilot COVID-19 vaccine text notification system

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health launched a new pilot text notification system on Thursday.
The purpose of the pilot system is to send second dose appointment updates to those who registered for the COVID-19 vaccine through the Vaccine Scheduler Portal.
Officials say around 2,400 people who have received the first dose of the vaccine in District 8 may get a text message from The Oklahoma State Department of Health.
District 8 was chosen for the pilot because a significant number of its residents had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and were available to test the system.
Counties in this district include Carter County, Garvin County, Jefferson County, Johnston County, Love County, Marshall County, Murray County, Pontotoc County, and Stephens County.
The text message will come from a 1-833 number and should read the following, “Please book your second dose of COVID-19 Vaccine by registering and booking an appointment on the www.vaccinate.oklahoma.gov website.” There should also be a follow-up text.
Officials want residents to know that the text message is not a scam.
“Our most commonly reported issue with the vaccine portal is that some people aren’t receiving their confirmation email, or it’s going to spam,” said Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed. “As with everything in the vaccine plan, we’re always looking to improve accessibility and provide more points of contact. This text alert system should help notify folks about next steps for scheduling their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.”
Reed says that if the pilot is successful, OSDH will look into rolling it out across the state.
If you would like more information on this pilot system and how to schedule your second dose you can visit the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website.
