STATE UPDATE: Oklahoma reports 2,320 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - On Thursday Oklahoma reports 2,320 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths from the virus statewide.
Two of those deaths were from Caddo County and one death was in Stephens County. There were no additional deaths in other Southwest Oklahoma counties reported Thursday.
Some Southwest Oklahoma counties are reporting an increase in confirmed cases, though. Comanche County reported 101 new cases, Stephens county reported 35 new cases, Caddo county reported 17.
Other Southwest Oklahoma counties are reporting 10 or fewer new cases. Harmon, Greer, and Tilman Counties reported zero new cases for the day.
