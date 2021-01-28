UPDATE: Lawton Police respond to reported stabbing

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - New details have been released about a stabbing at the Dollar General on Lee Boulevard in Lawton Wednesday afternoon.
According to the police report, an employee of the Dollar General was made aware of a man who was reportedly stealing items from the store.
The man had left the store and the employee followed him into the parking lot. The man jumped into a car that was occupied by two other men. The Dollar General employee says he reached into the driver’s side window to try to turn the car off.
The driver of the car reportedly grabbed the employee’s arm and dragged him across the parking lot. The police report says one of the car’s occupants stabbed the employee in the arm while he was being dragged.
The Dollar General employee says he grabbed the turn signal switch, broke it off, and began to hit the driver with it at which point the driver let him go and pushed him out of the car.
The employee was treated and is expected to recover.
