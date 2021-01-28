Walters police dog gets his own ballistic vest

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - A ballistic vest was donated to Walters Police Department K9 Gero.
It keeps the dog protected from stab wounds and other body attacks.
Along with the vest Narcan kits and trauma bags were donated as well.
They came from the group “Protecting K9 Heros.”
They raise money through their Facebook page to help law enforcement across the country.
Walters K9 Officer Jessica Hedges said she’s happy her partner is now better protected.
“It’s very important to me because I don’t want anything to happen. He’s my partner, he’s very important to me, so I don’t want anything to happen to him, so it’s very important that he has his armor as well as I have mine,” said Officer Jessica Hedges.
Hedges said Gero is the first K9 with the department to receive a ballistic vest.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.