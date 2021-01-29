Assistant Chief of Police arrested on child sexual exploitation charges in Hydro

HYDRO, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested the assistant chief of police of Hydro, Okla. on Thursday.
Authorities say Tyler Wesley Davis, who is also a Caddo County Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy, was arrested on multiple child sexual exploitation charges.
Between April and September 2020, a social media platform reported a user uploading multiple sexually explicit files of a pre-pubescent child to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The IP address was traced to Oklahoma and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children then notified the OSBI.
The investigation eventually led the OSBI to Davis, who was arrested without incident and booked into the Grady County Jail, where his bond has yet to be set.
If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or cybertipline.org. You can also contact the OSBI ICAC Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
