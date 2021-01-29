Comanche County Courthouse will reopen to public in February

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Courthouse will reopen its doors to the public beginning Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens met with elected officials on Friday to decide on the re-opening of the courthouse.
Officials say occupancy will be limited to 100 people and social distancing and masks will continue to be utilized to protect the health of employees and citizens. Those entering the courthouse will also undergo a temperature screening.
Elected officials are encouraging residents to use electronic communications with the various offices as well as the drop boxes at the main entrance to conduct business with the courthouse whenever possible to limit exposure to COVID-19.
Any questions can be directed to the Commissioner’s Office at 580-353-3717 or email johnny.owens@comanchecounty.us. Citizens can also find additional information on the Comanche County website.
