Debris causes damage to five vehicles on Rogers Lane

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A crash involving five vehicles occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday evening.
The incident happened near 52nd Street and Rogers Lane. Lawton Police say a black Dodge Ram was driving east on Rogers Lane when debris starting flying from the back of the vehicle.
The car behind the truck stopped to avoid being hit by the debris and was rear-ended by two cars directly behind it.
A fifth vehicle was damaged by the debris from the truck and debris from the other crashed vehicles.
The driver of the black dodge Ram kept driving.
The traffic division now investigating the incident as a hit and run. There were no injuries reported.
