Defense attorney, DA discuss not-guilty verdict in Altus murder trial

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - An Altus man’s lawyer says justice prevailed after his client was found non-guilty of first-degree murder.
Quamell Massenburg was accused of shooting and killing Tychance Martin in September 2019. Jurors deliberated for a few hours Thursday night before acquitting Massenburg.
His lawyer, Jason Lowe, says this was a simple case of a man protecting his family while Jackson County District Attorney David Thomas disagrees, saying the shooting that happened in September 2019 was murder.
“He was at the wrong place at the wrong time. His brother was being assaulted so he intervened, and he protected his brother and made sure the person who was assaulting his brother did not kill him. He had no choice but to protect his brother and that’s why he used his firearm in self-defense. He did absolutely nothing wrong,” Lowe said.
District Attorney Thomas disagrees, telling 7NEWS over the phone that he believes it was Massenburg and his brother, Tyshawn, who were picking a fight with Martin, who eventually fought back by throwing a single punch at Tyshawn.
Thomas says that’s when Massenburg shot Martin, causing him to fall face down to the ground before being shot by Massenburg 14 times in the back, which the medical examiner testified to this week. But the jury did not agree, acquitting Massenburg of the crime Thursday night.
“He’s happy that this case is done. Now he can move on with his life, he was actually a student at Langston University, so he wants to get back in school. He has four children. He wants to make sure he continues to be involved in their life. He has a fiancé so he wants to get back to normalcy and be the great father he is,” Lowe said.
While Massenburg was acquitted of this crime, District Attorney Thomas says they are still working cases against him stemming from before the shooting. Massenburg is still facing charges of possessing a firearm after a previous conviction, possession of a stolen vehicle and escaping arrest.
