First Alert Forecast (1/29AM)

Expect much warmer afternoon high temperatures today despite increasing clouds. We’re looking at the upper 50s to low and mid 60s. Most of the day is trending dry but with enough mid level moisture continuing to surge northward rain chances will increase later today but the bulk of the rain will arrive early tomorrow morning. With instability present a few thunderstorms are possible but mainly expect light to moderate rain fall. All rain will come to an end by late morning/ early afternoon.