First Alert Forecast (1/29AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Expect much warmer afternoon high temperatures today despite increasing clouds. We’re looking at the upper 50s to low and mid 60s. Most of the day is trending dry but with enough mid level moisture continuing to surge northward rain chances will increase later today but the bulk of the rain will arrive early tomorrow morning. With instability present a few thunderstorms are possible but mainly expect light to moderate rain fall. All rain will come to an end by late morning/ early afternoon.
As precipitation chances quickly shifts northeast a surface low will move across northern Oklahoma with very gusty winds. Breezy winds will continue all day out of the west to northwest at 20 to 30mph. Gusts will be into the 40s and 50s! A high wind watch is in place for Childress, Cottle and King (TX) counties. So far southwest Oklahoma is not under any advisories but if confidence increases for higher wind gusts then one may be needed.
The strong downslope of the winds will result is very warm conditions by the afternoon. Mainly low 70s in north Texas, mid to upper 60s for most of southwest Oklahoma. Skies will clear and sunshine is expected for the remain of the day tomorrow. A cold front will drop temperatures closer or just below average on Sunday. We’re looking at mid 50s with winds out of the northwest at 10 to 20mph.
Another strong ridge will build over the center of the low 48 late Monday and this’ll allow for temperatures to rapidly warm up! Low to mid 60s Monday trending mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with mid 60s. Over these two days, winds won’t be as gusty/ breezy.
Another strong cold front will arrive sometime by the end of next week but as usual with it being so far out there are disagreements regarding the evolution of this front. Behind it though, it appears a colder pattern is in store!
Stay up-to-date with the changing forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a great Friday and a better weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.