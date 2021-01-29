Law makers fighting to keep Juvenile Center operating

“What we are trying to do is transition the Manitou facility, transition them to an OJA ran group home. I think we’re going to be able to do five there is Director Holt’s goal, and so we’ll be able to keep that under the management of OJA. The same personnel that are basically filling their mission at this high level as of right now we’ll be able to stay on with that mission set, and keep that facility in the community open,” Caldwell said.