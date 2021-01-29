Law makers fighting to keep Juvenile Center operating

MANITOU, Okla. (TNN) - Two state legislators filed Senate Bill 742 in an attempt to keep the Southwest Oklahoma Juvenile Center in Manitou open.
Representative Trey Caldwell said the facility has been around for decades.
He said they have the best graduation and post secondary rate out of any juvenile center in the state, meaning they’ve kept most men from being re-incarcerated after leaving their facility.
State Senator Chris Kidd and Representative Caldwell have worked for two years to find a way to keep the Southwest Oklahoma Juvenile Center running.
Caldwell said there are plans to consolidate the facility because a new one is being built in the Oklahoma City Metro area.
“What we are trying to do is transition the Manitou facility, transition them to an OJA ran group home. I think we’re going to be able to do five there is Director Holt’s goal, and so we’ll be able to keep that under the management of OJA. The same personnel that are basically filling their mission at this high level as of right now we’ll be able to stay on with that mission set, and keep that facility in the community open,” Caldwell said.
Executive Director of the Office of Juvenile Affairs, Rachel Holt, said it’s deeply important that Senate Bill 742 is signed.
“It is my top legislative priority, and it is a promise that I have made to employees that I value dearly, and so as my coworkers, I want to see this happen. But then as the director with about 500 kids in my legal custody, I know that those kids can be served very well,” Holt said.
If the governor signs the bill higher-level juveniles will be sent to the new facility in Oklahoma City, while lower-level offenders will remain in the Manitou facility that will double as a group home.
“So there are some federal guidelines to be able to get federal matching dollars. For instance, currently, it’s very similar to a DOC facility and the fact that it has a fence, that has razor wire, and the entry parts are locked down. Whereas a group home can’t be that way, so we’ll have to take down the fence, and it’ll be some associated cost with that. But overall the bill with be net neutral or it’ll end up saving the state some money over the long haul,” Caldwell said.
He said getting the teens back on track has always been and will remain their main focus.
“The goal is to try to rehabilitate these kids before they become inmates before they become life long members in the DOC system. I think by giving them the opportunity to quality education and a safe environment, and sometimes getting people out of their original environment helps them grow. So with these group homes, we will be able to do that,” Caldwell said.
The bill could be signed by the Governor as early as November 1.
That would give them a year to make the changes for the facility to become a group home.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.