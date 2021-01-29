Lawton FFA hosts annual dessert auction

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton FFA will be hosting their annual dessert auction Friday, January 29 at 6:00 p.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.
They’ll be auctioning off desserts and will serve a free supper consisting of cowboy beans and chili, although this year’s auction will look different from previous years.
The FFA chapter will be working with Masonic Lodge #183 to hold the event at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.
The event kicks off the the chapter’s district livestock show and helps them fund their yearly activities. The money raised from the auction will help fund scholarships and help the chapter send students to camp.
The event will follow COVID-19 precautions and masks will be required.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.