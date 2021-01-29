Man arrested in Altus for allegedly stealing car

Man arrested in Altus for allegedly stealing car
By Tiffany Bechtel | January 29, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 4:23 PM

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus Police arrested a man for allegedly stealing a vehicle on Thursday.

The car owner had reported the 2014 Dodge Durango as stolen around 4 p.m. The victim told police the car had been taken while parked with the keys in the ignition.

Police say a suspect was arrested around 4:25 p.m. after an officer spotted the stolen vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was 40 year old Bobby Cruz Sanchez, who was taken into custody and transported to the Jackson County Jail where he faces a charge of Larceny of an Auto.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.