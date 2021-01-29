Oklahoma Highway Patrol warns of scammers using donation ruse to get credit card information

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is warning residents about an on-going scam.
They say they’ve been made aware of at least two different occurrences of residents receiving a call from a person claiming to be a “state trooper” trying to raise money for fallen troopers or fallen highway patrolmen.
The caller then asks for credit card information. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol would like residents to be aware that they do not solicit money in any format
