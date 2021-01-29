STATE UPDATE: Oklahoma reports 2,787 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - On Friday Oklahoma reports 2,787 new COVID-19 cases and 48 additional deaths from the virus statewide.
One of those deaths were from Beckham County and one death was in Jackson County. There were no additional deaths in other Southwest Oklahoma counties reported Friday.
182 of the new confirmed cases were reported in Southwest Oklahoma counties. Comanche County reported 131 new cases, Stephens county reported 49 new cases, Caddo county reported 18.
Other Southwest Oklahoma counties are reporting 10 or fewer new cases. Harmon County reported zero new cases for the day.
