Arrest warrant filed for man accused of robbing convenience store in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An arrest warrant was filed Friday for a man accused of robbing The Convenience Store on 11th street.
Investigators say Puron Newson robbed The Convenience Store at gunpoint on January 12, getting away with money from three registers, three packs of cigarettes, and a lighter.
According to the affidavit, he was identified by a combination of evidence from the surveillance camera footage from multiple businesses. From the footage, police say they were able to get the tag number of the car he was driving and a description that matched Newson.
A warrant was then filed for his arrest for first degree robbery. A bond for Newson has been set at $100,000.
