first alert forecast (1/30AM)

Thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall will continue for the rest of this Saturday morning. By lunchtime precipitation chances quickly shifts northeast a surface low will move across northern Oklahoma with very gusty winds. Breezy winds will continue all day out of the west to northwest at 20 to 30mph. We’re looking at gusts into the 40s and 50s! A wind advisory is in place for all of Texoma until 6PM tonight. These gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down resulting in isolated power outages.