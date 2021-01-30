first alert forecast (1/30AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall will continue for the rest of this Saturday morning. By lunchtime precipitation chances quickly shifts northeast a surface low will move across northern Oklahoma with very gusty winds. Breezy winds will continue all day out of the west to northwest at 20 to 30mph. We’re looking at gusts into the 40s and 50s! A wind advisory is in place for all of Texoma until 6PM tonight. These gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down resulting in isolated power outages.
The strong downslope of the winds will result is very warm conditions by the afternoon despite the morning rain showers and breezy winds. Mainly low to mid 70s in north Texas, upper 60s to low 70s for most of southwest Oklahoma. Skies will clear and sunshine is expected for the remain of the day. A cold front will drop temperatures closer or just below average on Sunday. Expect mid 50s with breezy winds out of the northwest at 10 to 20mph.
Another strong ridge will build over the center of the lower 48 late Monday and this’ll allow for temperatures to rapidly warm up! Upper 50s to low 60s on Monday trending mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with low 60s. Over these two days, winds won’t be as gusty/ breezy.
Next Wednesday we will see highs soar into the 70s under dry and partly cloudy conditions.
Another strong cold front will arrive sometime by the end of next week but as usual with it being so far out there are disagreements regarding the evolution of this front. Behind it though, it appears a colder pattern is in store!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
