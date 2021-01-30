LATS benefitting from federal funding

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Area Transit System busses have some new safety improvements thanks to CARES Act funding.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation received six-million dollars from the federal government and 107-thousand of that was given to LATS.
Local and state officials held a press conference on Friday showing how the funding has helped them make improvements.
Glass barriers and hand sanitizing machines have been installed on all busses.
They also purchased PPE for employees and LATS passengers.
General Manager Ryan Landers said the funding helped with more than just safety equipment.
“We ended up increasing about 20-percent for our starting wages which actually starts out at about 14-dollars an hour now, compared to the 11-dollars we were before. That makes us a little bit more competitive in this area which is what we need because of that,” Landers said.
State Represenative Daniel Pae said LATS is continuing to meet the standard during the pandemic.
”I was pleased to see it was used efficiently and effectively to help essential workers as well all the passengers that utilize public transit,” Pae said.
He said it’s critical that LATS maintains a high level of safety.
