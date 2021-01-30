Local returns home after three months on ventilator

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -We have an update on a patient we first told you about in November, who was fighting for his life battling COVID-19 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
After being flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, and placed on a ventilator, now three months later, Curtis Sims is back in Lawton and in therapy.
Last November, Curtis Sims was admitted to the ER for what he thought would be just a head cold. It was the last thing he remembered, before his life was put on pause for three months.
“When they first woke me up, I thought it was the day after they dropped me off. It was emotional. I missed Thanksgiving, Christmas, my birthday, my daughter’s birthday. You know I missed a lot of big things.”
Including the loss of his father. The day his wife Suzanne got the call that Curtis was being weaned off the ventilator, she was overjoyed.
“It was just a few days before that, they they told me he wasn’t going to make it,” said Suzanne. “They told me to start making plans.”
It was the pivot in what had been a downhill journey thus far.
“I always knew in my heart of hearts he was coming home,” said Suzanne.
Finally the day had came when she could hold her husband’s hand again, and drive him back home to Lawton.
That’s where a crowd of familiar faces were waiting, faces he hadn’t seen in months.
“When we turned into the drive there, and I seen all the people there, it was all I could do to hold it together,” said Curtis. “Just really emotional, so happy to see my grandkids and all the people.”
Now his recovery moves to occupational therapy.
“When any patient comes to us, we’re going to evaluate their function and mobility and see where their deficits lie,” said Occupational Therapist, Tammy Palmer.
For COVID patients like Curtis, building up their lung capacity and strength is the focus.
“I have to get strength in my legs,” said Curtis. “I’ve lost 30 pounds. I have to get my muscles back and somehow wake my feet up to walk again.”
Palmer says it’ll be probably a few weeks in therapy before he can go home. But they’re ready to do everything they can to make it happen.
“We’re just excited to have him here,” said Palmer. “We’re ready to work with him and his wife and get him back home where he wants and deserves to be.”
Curtis hopes other will take COVID more seriously.
“Don’t go through what I went through,” said Curtis. “Wear your mask. Stay away from people. Stay home if you have to. It’s not that important, being this sick is not that important. If you’ve got to go out into the world, wear a mask.”
Curtis is a longtime member of the Lawton Rangers, and current Vice President of the club. He’s hoping to get better so he can ride again soon.
