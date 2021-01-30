7News First Alert Weather - Scattered showers and storms tonight with wind advisories in place for tomorrow

A Pacific cold front will move through the area tomorrow morning which will increase winds significantly out of the west at 15-25 mph with winds gusting up to 45-50 mph. Therefore, a Wind Advisory is in effect for much of southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas, and a High Wind Watch is in effect for Childress, Cottle and King counties. The persistent strong westerly wind will likely bring blowing dust to the area during the afternoon and early evening hours. This will make it difficult to breath for those who have an underlying respiratory disease such as asthma and COPD. Highs will be unseasonably warm with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s.