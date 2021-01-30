Two taken to hospital after house fire in Cache

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - Two people were sent to the hospital Friday afternoon after a fire started in a Cache home.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Woodland Circle.
Fire crews who were on the scene said they believe the fire started in a bedroom but that they were able to contain it to that room.
Authorities say the two were taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.
Their conditions, as well as the cause of the fire, are not known.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.