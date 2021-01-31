Lawton woman finds missing dog on Facebook after two years

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman who found her lost dog on Facebook after he was missing for two years is thankful for the lost and found pet groups and posts.
Some may call it good luck, but Paige Brown calls it a miracle.
“As soon as I got out of the car, he came running, was loving on me, jumped in my car, ready to go,” Brown said. “I was so excited I cried. I cried like a little baby because I just knew it was Milo.”
Her dog Milo went missing two years ago when her family lived in Cache. Ashlee Arnold found him in Bray about two weeks ago. He walked up to her parents’ house, all but skin and bones, and nearly missing an eye but looking for love.
“We fed him one day, four or five bowls of food and then after that, every time he’d hear our door open, he’d come running,” Arnold said. “So I was like ‘Ah, I need to post him on Facebook, so hopefully someone can take him, get the care he needs.”
Brown posted on Facebook, saying she couldn’t keep him, but that he was lovable. That post was shared 102 times and eventually made it’s way to Brown’s timeline.
She was shocked when she saw the post because her family assumed Milo had died. He’s always been a roamer and likes to hunt.
“I just kept looking at the pictures and I’m like ‘That just looks like Milo.’ He’s a redbone and there’s not too many redbones in this area, so I got ahold of Miss Ashlee and her family and asked if I could just come and take a look,” Brown said.
Brown made the drive to Bray and knew it was Milo. He has an identifying scar on his right hip and several around his nose from a fight with porcupine.
“Whenever she got in contact with me, I was really excited, like I prayed the whole time she was headed to our house that he was hers and then whenever she got there, he walked up to her, was wagging, giving her loving, so it was pretty awesome,” Arnold said.
The family is excited that he made his way home after a long journey across Southwest Oklahoma.
Milo’s already put some weight on after being home for only a week. Brown said he’ll most likely lose the eye that’s damaged but he’s getting the medical help he needs.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.