Marlow community celebrates WWII veteran’s 100th birthday

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - A parade was held Saturday for a Marlow man set to turn 100 years old.
Friends and family stayed socially distant while wishing Chuck Dory a happy birthday. Dory was born on Feb. 1, 1921. He was in the Army from 1939 to 1962, serving in both World War II and Korea.
Dory said he was happy to see his loved ones today on a monumental milestone.
”I’ve had good health all the way through,” Dory said. “I put it all with the good Lord taking care of me. I went through both of those wars without a scratch. Can’t think of many people that did that. I was closer to bullets than you are and they just stopped before they ever got to me.”
