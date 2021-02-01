Cache business helping foster children in need

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - A Cache business owner wants to donate hundreds of pillowcases to foster kids in need.
The Quilt N’ Bee in Cache is offering free fabric to sew the pillowcase. You can go by there and grab the supplies and once the pillowcases are returned, they’ll be given to DHS and distributed to foster children in the system.
Owner Beverly Martine, who is a foster parent herself, says she chose pillowcases because when foster kids show up to a family, all of their belongings are often thrown into a trash bag, sending a terrible message to the kids.
“It’s truly not the child’s fault that he is in foster care. It’s the adults in their life who have made bad choices and have put that child at risk for abuse or neglect and the state has removed the child because it was in an unsafe environment. What I want people to know is kids in foster care haven’t done anything wrong, their adults have,” Martine said.
You can swing by the Quilt N’ Bee to get the supplies or, on February 12th they’ll be doing a big Sew-in at the store. Anyone is invited to show up, get the materials and learn to sew together.
