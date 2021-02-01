COVID Questions: Vaccine do’s and don’ts, and misconceptions

COVID Questions: Vaccine do’s and don’ts, and misconceptions
A big challenge people seem to be face in getting the COVID-19 vaccine is availability of appointments. We’re hearing through our COVID Questions email that people are registering for the vaccine, but when they go to book an appointment, there are none available.
By Makenzie Burk | February 1, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 5:50 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -There are some misconceptions circulating on social media regarding the COVID-19 vaccines.

7 news Anchor Makenzie Burk spoke with regional health department director Brandie Combs in Monday’s COVID questions segment, hoping to clear things up about the do’s and don’ts of the vaccine.

If you have any questions related to the coronavirus, testing or the vaccine, you can send those to covid@kswo.com, and it might be answered in an upcoming segment.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.