COVID Questions: Vaccine do’s and don’ts, and misconceptions

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -There are some misconceptions circulating on social media regarding the COVID-19 vaccines.
7 news Anchor Makenzie Burk spoke with regional health department director Brandie Combs in Monday’s COVID questions segment, hoping to clear things up about the do’s and don’ts of the vaccine.
If you have any questions related to the coronavirus, testing or the vaccine, you can send those to covid@kswo.com, and it might be answered in an upcoming segment.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.