First Alert Forecast (2/1AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
An area of high pressure will stick around through the day having an influence on our weather. There will be a few clouds throughout the afternoon with highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s in southwest Oklahoma. Low 60s mainly for our north Texas counties. Winds will be out of the northwest and will shift to the south at 5-15 mph.
The warming trend will continue into the middle of the week with temperatures near 70 degrees on Wednesday with dry conditions. So if you’re a fan of the warm, sunny and dry weather well make sure to get out and enjoy the next three days.
A strong cold front will move arrive on Thursday bringing a slight chance for rain. A cold air mass will settle in place late in the week, and the big driving factor on if we see any wintery precipitation on Friday and Saturday. There are disagreements regarding the evolution of this front and how fast the cold air will funnel in behind it.
On another note, a strong blast of Arctic air looks very possible for next weekend for Texoma and much of the mid west. Models and trends will change from now until then but it sure looks like someone will have a cold start to February!
Have a great Monday and a better week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
