First responders experiencing radio communication issues in northern Comanche County

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - The Medicine Park Police Chief says radio issues in the northern part of Comanche County are presenting a safety problem for police officers and firefighters.
Chief Tom Adrahtas said talking to dispatch is supposed to be an easy, instantaneous process. But he said right now they sometimes have to send three or four messages to dispatch before ever receiving a response.
Chief Adrahtas said this is not just a one-time thing, but a common occurrence in the Northern part of the county.
“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve sat in front of an address I’ve been dispatched to trying to tell them that I’m there. I can’t get through on the radio because they’re not hearing me, so I’ll have to get my cell phone and call,” Adrahtas said.
Adrahtas said even when calls make it through, they often don’t get all of the information they need.
“A lot of missed calls, a lot of dropped calls, we’ll hear half the conversation between dispatch and the other units,” Adrahtas said.
He says the problem presents a safety issue for not just police officers, but firefighters and EMTs as well.
“It’s a big time office safety issue. Anything bad could happen during a traffic stop. Thank God usually it doesn’t but anything can happen and what I’m worried about is me and my fellow officers not being able to get out on the radio to describe a bad situation that may be going on,” Adrahtas said.
Adrahtas believes the issue is with a radio tower near Fletcher.
“There’s a tower in Fletcher that what we’ve been told by the radio experts is having issues. We used to have a repeater up here in big rock. That one’s been down for a couple years. There’s one on the refuge that’s been down for a couple years too. So everybody pretty much north of Fort Sill is having major issues and even from what I understand, even in the City of Lawton themselves they’re having issues,” Adrahtas said.
Adrahtas believes a money issue is behind the problem and hopes a solution is on the way.
“I just hope this issue gets fixed before one of us gets hurt bad out here,” Adrahtas said.
7NEWS reached out to other departments in the area who did not want to do an interview but did confirm they are having the same issues as Medicine Park.
Comanche County Emergency Management said they were out in the area Monday testing the repeaters to see where the issues are so they can report them to the state. 7NEWS also reached out to the Department of Public Safety, who is in charge of the radio system, but did not receive a response.
