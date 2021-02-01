First responders experiencing radio communication issues in northern Comanche County

“There’s a tower in Fletcher that what we’ve been told by the radio experts is having issues. We used to have a repeater up here in big rock. That one’s been down for a couple years. There’s one on the refuge that’s been down for a couple years too. So everybody pretty much north of Fort Sill is having major issues and even from what I understand, even in the City of Lawton themselves they’re having issues,” Adrahtas said.