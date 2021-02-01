Ft. Sill begins celebrating Black History Month with Proclamation signing

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill is celebrating and honoring Black History Month by signing a Proclamation.
The Proclamation signals the beginning of Black History Month and took place on Monday morning at the Patriot Club.
In attendance for the event were members of Fort Sill’s leadership and Lawton community leaders, including Mayor Stan Booker.
Those leaders expressed their enduring commitment to diversity and inclusion.
The 77th Army band also performed during the ceremony.
