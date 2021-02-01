7News First Alert Weather: Quick warm up through midweek before a strong front arrives

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
An area of high pressure will expand across Texoma tonight allowing for clear skies and light winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s.
An area of high pressure will stick around through tomorrow having an influence on our weather. There will be a few clouds throughout the afternoon with highs topping out in the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the north and will shift to the south at 5-10 mph. Clouds will begin to increase across the area on during the evening.
The warming trend will continue into the middle of the week with temperatures near 70 degrees on Wednesday.
A strong cold front will move arrive on Thursday bringing a slight chance for rain. A cold air mass will settle in place late in the week, and the big driving factor on if we see any wintery precipitation on Friday and Saturday will be dependent on how much moisture is available across Texoma.
