Renovated Jackson Co. Expo Center hosts SW Banner & Buckle Bonanza

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - People from across southwest Oklahoma came out to the first Southwest Banner and Buckle Bonanza this weekend in Altus.
Youth under 21 competed in livestock shows, particularly swine. It was also a chance to show off the new renovations taking place at the Jackson County Expo Center. Event organizer Jed Winters says it helps the competitors prepare for the upcoming Oklahoma Youth Expo. He says he dedicates his time to these showings because it helps the kids develop leadership skills, both inside the show ring and out.
“It’s important to teach them that the livestock projects themselves teach them how to care for animals. It’s not something that’s like a basketball or a baseball. When it’s time to practice, you go practice. When you have a livestock animal, and you’re caring for it, it’s 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, so it’s teaching them life skills, it’s teaching them responsibility,” Winters said.
The grand prize was $1,000 and the premiere exhibitor won a topper for a pick-up to haul pigs. The event also raised $20,000 to give back to the kids so that it can be used for their livestock projects.
