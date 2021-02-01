STATE UPDATE: Oklahoma reports 1,396 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - On Monday Oklahoma reports 1,396 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths from the virus statewide.
There have been nine deaths due to the virus in Southwest Oklahoma since Friday.
Two of those deaths were from Comanche County with two more deaths reported in Beckham County. Five deaths occurred in Stephens County as well. There have been no additional deaths in other Southwest Oklahoma counties reported since Friday.
422 new confirmed cases were also reported in Southwest Oklahoma counties since Friday. Comanche County reported 311 new cases, Caddo county reported 54, Beckham reported 18 new cases, and Washita County reported 12.
Other Southwest Oklahoma counties are reporting 10 or fewer new cases.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.