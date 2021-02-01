Stephens County Humane Society holding Valentine’s fundraiser

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - The Stephens County Humane Society is holding a Valentine’s baked goods fundraiser to benefit the animals in their care.
The Humane Society is partnering with Big Belly Deli in Marlow for the fundraiser. People can place orders for a dozen or half a dozen vanilla, chocolate or red velvet cupcakes or cake balls.
A dozen cupcakes is $35 and half a dozen or cake balls are $20.
Board member Patti Whitaker said she hopes everyone will share the love this Valentine’s Day since it’s been a rough last year for non-profits everywhere.
“We are open 365 days a year and everyday we have either an abandoned, neglected, surrendered animal come through our doors,” she said. “The money that we will raise just helps us with medical costs, to feed them, house them.”
If you’re located in the Marlow or Duncan area, you can even place a delivery order for an extra five dollars.
You can also pick the order up yourself from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Big Belly Deli in Marlow.
Last year, the Humane Society raised $5000 with their Valentine’s fundraiser, so their goal is to meet or exceed that amount this year.
If you want to place an order to help the Stephens County Humane Society, you can call Patti Whitaker at 580-641-0667.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.