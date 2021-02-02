CCSO investigating deadly shooting after alleged domestic incident

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting which happened in the eastern part of the county on Tuesday morning.
According to Sheriff Kenny Stradley, the incident happened at a home near Highway 65 and NE Cache Road around 11 a.m.
Stradley says, according to one of the people involved, a person was attempting to leave their partner due to alleged domestic violence which had been occurring against them. A friend was helping to move their belongings and went back to the home to grab one last bag.
An altercation allegedly occurred between the ex and the friend before the ex reportedly grabbed a brick, threatening the friend and the friend allegedly shot the ex, killing them.
The sheriff says everyone involved in the incident was taken into custody and the department is continuing to investigate.
Comanche County District Attorney Fred Smith’s office will make a final decision on whether charges will be filed in the case.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.