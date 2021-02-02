City of Lawton holds Visioning Meeting for Parks Master Plan

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton will hold a Visioning Meeting for the Parks Master Plan on Wednesday.
The meeting will be virtual and will begin at 6 p.m. This will be a community meeting and will give the opportunity for public input.
The city is encouraging residents to participate and voice what parks, sports, recreation, trails and open space issues are important to them.
You can register for the meeting online.
If you would like more information, you can visit the Parks Master Plan website or the meeting’s Facebook event page.
There will also be a virtual engagement room available thru February 19th.
