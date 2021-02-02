First Alert Forecast (2/2AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning! Breaking weather news from Pennsylvania this morning: Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow meaning 6 more weeks of winter! But as usual, follow your local meteorologist for the latest forecast. Today will be feeling like anything but winter as high temperatures will soar into the low 60s and low 70s by this afternoon. Winds out of the south to southeast at 10 to 15mph (gusts into the low 20s). Cloud cover will taper off as the day goes on leaving us with mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and 40s once again.
Tomorrow will be even warmer! Highs topping out in the 70s for most! Skies will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds. Winds out of the south once again near 5 to 15mph. After Wednesday the weather pattern begins to shift with a series of two cold fronts.
Cold front number one arrives midday Thursday. Ahead of the front temperatures will remain steady into the 50s and 60s but will fall throughout the day as cold air funnels in behind the front. Winds out of the west to northwest at 15 to 25mph, anticipated gusts higher. With a lack of moisture in the atmosphere rain chances remain slim but cannot be ruled out completely. Highest threat for any rain will be into the night on Thursday. Flurries are also possible for the northwestern portion of the viewing area.
High temperatures on Friday will drop slightly below average into the low 50s. Upper 40s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Cold front number two will arrive during the evening on Saturday, resulting in a reinforcement of cold air. This front is due to a strong, cold blast of Arctic air. Once the front passes by, temperatures will rapidly fall during the evening. The worst of it will stay towards the northeast of us we’re still expecting a glancing blow here in Texoma. Wind chill values by Sunday morning in the single digits, if not colder. Highs only looking to reach the 30s by the afternoon.
First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
