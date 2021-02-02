First Alert Forecast (2/2AM)

Good morning! Breaking weather news from Pennsylvania this morning: Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow meaning 6 more weeks of winter! But as usual, follow your local meteorologist for the latest forecast. Today will be feeling like anything but winter as high temperatures will soar into the low 60s and low 70s by this afternoon. Winds out of the south to southeast at 10 to 15mph (gusts into the low 20s). Cloud cover will taper off as the day goes on leaving us with mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and 40s once again.