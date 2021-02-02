Governor Stitt delivers State of State address

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Kevin Stitt delivered his third State of the State address to Oklahomans Monday.
He focused on how the coronavirus pandemic has affected everything from education to unemployment to the budget.
Governor Stitt said he’s proud of Oklahoma’s response to the Coronavirus. He ordered businesses to shut down in late March to combat the pandemic but announced the state would reopen on June 1.
He said that decision allowed nearly 100,000 non-essential Oklahoma workers to return to their jobs.
“Everywhere I go across the state, small business owners and workers tell me how grateful they are for being able to keep their businesses open and to provide income for their employees and their families,” he said.
He said almost every school district in the state adjusted to have both in-person and virtual options. Now his top priority is to get all students back in the classroom.
“Distance learning is perfectly fine for some students,” he said, “but when we force it on everyone, it widens achievement gaps and jeopardizes our future as a top ten state.”
He said the pandemic isn’t over, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
District 63 Representative Trey Caldwell said he feels hopeful after watching today’s State of the State.
“He’s looking to extend an olive branch and that maybe he admits a little bit that we didn’t get off on best foot last year and that a lot of things happened with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis,” Caldwell said.
The Governor announced his “People’s Agenda,” prioritizing how he’d like to improve the state. It has three parts and includes making Oklahoma a top ten state for business, delivering taxpayers more for their money and investing in fellow Oklahomans.
However, Emily Virgin with the Oklahoma House Democrats said that’s not enough.
“Today the Governor offered what he called the People’s Agenda,” she said, “but in our opinion it’s the really the profit over people agenda. Instead of focusing on saving and protecting lives, helping working Oklahomans, the Governor’s focused on increasing profits for corporations.”
She said if the Governor truly cared, he would have addressed a higher minimum wage, paid family leave and increased access to higher learning.
Governor Stitt added Oklahoma is doing well on vaccine distribution and that the state is among the top 10 in the nation. He also pointed out new COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to decline.
