Jackson County Memorial Hospital offers vaccines to those eligible

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) -Jackson County Memorial Hospital is holding a first dose vaccine clinic this Friday after receiving over 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.
They’re opening it up to the public for those 65 and older who want to get vaccinated.
The clinic will be Friday from 8:30am to 3pm at the hospitals south wing. To secure your spot, you must call to make an appointment at 580-379-5501.
" You will get one of the ladies to register you, and she will ask you just some basic questions,” said Shelley Simmons, Chief Nursing Officer at JCMH. “Have you had the monoclonal antibodies? Are you sick currently? And when we answer all those questions, we’ll then make sure that you are able to return on the 26th of February. So we’ll make your initial appointment, and we’ll make your follow up appointment at the same time.”
JCMH has only received the Pfizer vaccines so far since the state started the rollout.
They followed the state health department’s guidelines, starting out with hospital personnel, and moving to first responder’s and now 65 and older.
“We’re trying to reach out to our smaller, surrounding communities and see if they can get as many 65 and older taken care of or brought into Altus,” said Simmons. “Our health partners are doing a great job out at the Community Center, and so we just want to partner with them. Just give another little avenue for our communities to actually get vaccinated.”
Brandie Combs with the health department says providing the local hospitals with vaccines, is a district decision that is supply driven.
“So for right now that decision is made locally within District 5. So as I have mentioned before we have a really busy week providing second doses. So we’re supposed to be seeing over 9000 people for their second dose this week, so that meant the allocation that we received for first dose...it’s hard for us. We don’t have the manpower to do that, and so in order to make sure that vaccines are still pushed out when we receive vaccines in, we pushed that vaccine out to our partners that we knew were ready and had the refrigeration capacity.”
Simmons wants people to know that the vaccine is given at no cost, and that the clinic on Friday is not just for Jackson County folks.
“If you call and make an appointment, and you’re 65 and older, and we can support our surrounding communities, that’s our plan,” said Simmons. “If you call, and are 65 and older, we’ll put you on the list. And you know overall, I mean we have a lot of small communities. We have Harmon, we have Tillman, we have Kiowa. We have considerable reach around here, and so our goal is to get this vaccine in somebody’s arm.”
For those who sign up for an appointment, they ask that you come in to get paperwork filled out ahead of time if possible. Also, they ask you show up about 10 minutes before your appointment on Friday.
The number to call to make an appointment is 580-379-5501.
You can also find it on Jackson County Memorial Hospitals Facebook page.
We also spoke to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Duncan Regional Hospital who also received a supply of vaccines.
In a statement, Comanche County Memorial Hospital said:
“Comanche County Memorial Hospital is continuing with tier one distribution of the vaccine following state and CDC guidelines that include our team members and 65 and older community members. We are reaching that demographic through our healthcare providers and through our clinics, as CCMH is one of the largest employers in the community. At this time hospitals do not order vaccine, it is provided through the Health Department. We do not have a consistent or large enough supply of the vaccine to provide an open online registration for Comanche County. We are working diligently to schedule our team members and those 65 and older and utilizing all the vaccines we do receive at any time.”
Duncan Regional Hospital statement:
“To use every dose of the COVID-19 vaccine responsibly, DRH Health has created a public vaccination wait list. DRH Health is working closely with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to make sure “NO Dose Goes Unused. Each Tuesday, DRH Health will evaluate the number of vaccine doses available to administer to the community per the Oklahoma State Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Plan. When we know there are doses of vaccine available, we will start contacting people from the wait list to fill appointments for those vaccine doses.”
