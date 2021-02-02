Jackson County Memorial Hospital offers vaccines to those eligible

“So for right now that decision is made locally within District 5. So as I have mentioned before we have a really busy week providing second doses. So we’re supposed to be seeing over 9000 people for their second dose this week, so that meant the allocation that we received for first dose...it’s hard for us. We don’t have the manpower to do that, and so in order to make sure that vaccines are still pushed out when we receive vaccines in, we pushed that vaccine out to our partners that we knew were ready and had the refrigeration capacity.”