Man attempted to escape Comanche County Detention Center

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A man tried to escape from the Comanche County Detention Center in January.
According to authorities, while Cameron Murray was in the recreation area of the jail he climbed up through the ceiling. From there he was able to get to the roof where he reportedly jumped to the ground.
Jail administrators say he was badly injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
He now faces an new charge of attempting to escape from the county jail.
