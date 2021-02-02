7News First Alert Weather 2/1/2021 - Warming trend continues through Wednesday with two cold fronts on the way

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Clouds will gradually increase tonight and winds will be light out of the southeast at 5 mph. As a result of the increased cloud cover temperatures will be much warmer with overnight lows falling into the mid 30s.
Expect a gradual in cloud cover tomorrow with highs topping out in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts. The warming trend will continue with highs climbing near 70 degrees on Wednesday afternoon. A strong cold front will move into across Texoma on late Thursday morning. There is a slight chance for rain on Thursday night.
At the moment, a lack of moisture seems to be the limiting factor for the chance of snow across Texoma Friday night and into Saturday. Precipitation chances are low during that time frame and we will keep you updated on new model runs as they become available. Wind chill values on Sunday morning could fall below 0 degrees for much of southwest Oklahoma.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.