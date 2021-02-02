OBI says people who have had the COVID-19 vaccine can’t donate convalescent plasma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - According to the Oklahoma Blood Institute, anyone who’s had the coronavirus vaccine is not eligible to donate convalescent plasma right now based on guidelines from the Food and Drug Administration.
If you’ve had the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you can’t donate convalescent plasma. However, if you’ve recovered from the coronavirus or tested positive for antibodies, your convalescent plasma is still needed.
OBI Account Executive AnnaMarie Bomar said the need for blood products has continued to rise within hospitals since the pandemic started. When you donate convalescent plasma, it helps four patients in the intensive care unit.
“Convalescent plasma is going to be that sticky substance that is going to go to patients that have COVID-19 that are fighting for their life right now in the ICU,” Bomar said, “and that plasma contains those rich antibodies that’s going to help those patients recover, hopefully keep them off the ventilator and help them breathe better.”
If you’ve had the vaccine, you can still donate blood, platelets and traditional plasma.
Bomar said the OBI is working with the FDA on the guidelines right now. People should expect more changes to those in the next few weeks.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood products, you can call the OBI at 580-350-6100 or visit the office at 211 SW A Ave in Lawton.
