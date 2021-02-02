STATE UPDATE: Oklahoma reports 1,296 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - On Tuesday Oklahoma reports 1,296 new COVID-19 cases and 38 additional deaths from the virus statewide.
Three of those deaths were from Comanche County, one death a piece was reported in Caddo and Tillman Counties. Two deaths occurred in Stephens County as well. There have been no additional deaths in other Southwest Oklahoma counties reported Tuesday.
92 of the new confirmed cases were reported in Southwest Oklahoma. Comanche County reported 67 new cases, Caddo county reported 8, and Beckham reported 9 new cases.
Cotton and Washita Counties had three new cases and Harmon and Tillman Counties each had one new case Tuesday.
Greer, Jackson, and Kiowa Counties reported zero new cases.
