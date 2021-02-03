Couple of in-person services to become available in Lawton City Hall

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton is preparing to reopen a few of their facilities to the public.
Starting Feb. 15 in-person services will be available for Utility Services, and the License and Permits Center.
The Lawton Public Library will also allow visitors to show up visit without appointments but capacity will be limited.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said they’ve done this to balance the needs of the citizens.
“We hope to get eventually get back to quote on quote normal and I know that’s a large word today that normal is become not normal anymore. We all have to wear masks, watch out social distancing, wash our hands,” Cleghorn said.
Cleghorn said facilities that are reopening will continue to offer services they’ve offered during the pandemic.
