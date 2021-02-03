First Alert Forecast (2/3AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Another mild start to the day with temperatures mainly in the 30s and low 40s just after 6am this morning. A few clouds we’re seeing currently on satellite and radar will taper off and we’re left with mostly sunny skies today with a few passing clouds. This afternoon will be even warmer than yesterday! Highs topping out in the 70s for most! Winds out of the south once again near 5 to 15mph. After Wednesday the weather pattern begins to shift with a series of two cold fronts.
Cold front number one arrives midday Thursday. Ahead of the front temperatures will remain steady into the 50s and 60s but will fall throughout the day as cold air funnels in behind the front. Winds out of the west to northwest at 15 to 25mph, anticipated gusts higher. With a lack of moisture in the atmosphere rain chances remain slim but cannot be ruled out completely. I do expect that most, if not all, will stay dry.
High temperatures on Friday will drop slightly below average into the low 50s. Upper 40s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Cold front number two will arrive during the evening on Saturday, resulting in a reinforcement of cold air. This front is due to a strong, cold blast of Arctic air. Once the front passes by, temperatures will rapidly fall during the evening. The worst of it will stay towards the northeast of us we’re still expecting a glancing blow here in Texoma. Wind chill values by Sunday morning mainly in the teens and 20s. Highs temperatures during the afternoon will have a large spread to them. 40s for counties along I-40, 50s and 60s for counties along the Red River with slightly warmer conditions for our southern counties into north Texas.
Early next week is still trending colder with highs in the 40s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
