First Alert Forecast (2/3AM)

High temperatures on Friday will drop slightly below average into the low 50s. Upper 40s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Cold front number two will arrive during the evening on Saturday, resulting in a reinforcement of cold air. This front is due to a strong, cold blast of Arctic air. Once the front passes by, temperatures will rapidly fall during the evening. The worst of it will stay towards the northeast of us we’re still expecting a glancing blow here in Texoma. Wind chill values by Sunday morning mainly in the teens and 20s. Highs temperatures during the afternoon will have a large spread to them. 40s for counties along I-40, 50s and 60s for counties along the Red River with slightly warmer conditions for our southern counties into north Texas.