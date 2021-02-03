Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra to present radio, TV concerts

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra is presenting two concerts in February, starting Wednesday.
Listeners can tune in from 8-10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3 to the classical music station KUCOFM or stream the concert online at https://www.kucofm.com/.
You can tune in to KUCOFM Classical Radio Performance Oklahoma from 8-10 p.m. Feb. 3 and 8-10 a.m. Feb. 6 to hear the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra with artistic director, conductor and pianist Jon Kalbfleisch and guest violinist David Kim in works by Bach/Gounod, Kreisler, Vivaldi and Schubert.
It will be available on all KUCO-FM stations or to stream online at kucofm.com.
LPO Executive Director Patty Neuwirth said Lawton is lucky to be able to have an orchestra in a town this size.
“We’ve got to keep our name out here that we’re still here because next year is going to be a tough year,” she said. “It’s going to be a rebuilding year. We’ve been working on what we can do next year, assuming we’re going to have an audience.”
LPO’s “Musical Valentine” will air on MeTV from 9-10 p.m. Feb. 20 and from 10:35-11:35 p.m. Feb. 21 on KSWO.
Streaming of the performance will be available on the orchestra’s website, lawtonphil.com, at 10 p.m. Feb. 20. “Musical Valentine” will feature music from Mozart, Poulenc and Wagner.
