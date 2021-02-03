Lawton Police need help identifying suspect in grand larceny involving a go-kart

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police are looking for a suspect in a grand larceny.
Police said the suspect stole multiple items from the Walmart on Quannah Parker Trail Way and may be tied to the grand larceny of a go-kart from Atwood’s.
According to the police report, a witness told police they watched the suspect run out of the store with a cart full of stolen merchandise and get into the go-kart. The suspect then drove the go-kart up the hill onto Quannah Parker Trail Way while dragging the cart behind.
The witness said the suspect stalled the go-kart in the median of Quannah Parker and eventually abandoned it to drag the cart of merchandise across the eastbound lanes of Quannah Parker and into an alleyway.
Police said they were able to retrieve $1,400 worth of items as the suspect was fleeing.
The suspect is described as having a thin build and wearing oversized clothing to hide stolen merchandise.
If you have information on this crime, you can report it safely and anonymously on the Crime Stopper’s website.
