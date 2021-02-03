7News First Alert Weather: Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 - Unseasonably warm tomorrow ahead of Thursday’s cold front

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Mostly clear tonight with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Skies will be mostly sunny tomorrow and the warming trend will continue with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 60s across southwest Oklahoma and in the 70s south of the Red River and into northwest Texas. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts.
A cold front will move across Texoma during the mid-morning hours of Thursday. Our highs will likely occur before lunch time as temperatures are expected to gradually fall behind the front. Winds will also increase out of the north at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph.
We are watching a reinforcing push of cold air arriving with a cold front on Saturday that will allow a cold Sunday. Temperatures will start out in the upper-teens with wind chills in the single digits for parts of southwest Oklahoma. Highs will struggle to get to 40 degrees by Sunday afternoon.
