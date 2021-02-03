School Counselors doing what they can to assist students

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It’s National School Counseling Week.
School Counselors across southwest Oklahoma have worked non-stop during the pandemic to meet student needs.
Macarthur High School Counselor Katy Jackson-Seeley said it’s been tough adjusting to meet the demands of virtual and traditional students.
“We have to find to reach all of the students, so we do a lot of conference calls, a lot of Zoom meetings. We have remind, google classroom, we have all sorts of different ways we reach out and try to make sure that every student has not only the emotional help that they need and anything that we’re doing academic wise.”
Jackson-Seeley said during the pandemic, one of the biggest issues she’s had is students coming to her about being stuck in the house and away from other students.
“With the contact tracing and the kids getting quarantine, it’s kind of funny you will the kids like ugh gosh I got contact tracing I have to go home. Where you would kind of think they would be like woo-hoo I’m going home but they’re tired of being at home they want to be at school.”
Barbra Davis is the School Counselor at Duncan Middle School.
She said students have come to her about that as well in addition to family issues.
“A lot of the kids I work with dads lost his job, mom now has to do the night shift, they got kicked out of their rent home and had to move in an apartment. So these are other disruptions in our daily routine which cause stress and anxiety.”
Davis said the hardest part during these hard times is getting to each and every student.
“Everybody has a story to tell us and we want to hear everybody’s story but when you’re trying to come to school and learn your English, science, and learn your math.” We don’t have access to the kids during math class, they should be studying math.”
Davis works continuously to find times to meet with her students during their downtime.
Both counselors said they miss seeing all of their students daily.
