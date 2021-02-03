STATE UPDATE: Oklahoma reports 2,119 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - On Wednesday Oklahoma reports 2,119 new COVID-19 cases and 52 additional deaths from the virus statewide.
Two of those deaths were from Comanche County and one death was reported in Washita County. There have been no additional deaths in other Southwest Oklahoma counties reported Wednesday.
224 of the new confirmed cases were reported in Southwest Oklahoma. Comanche County reported 167 new cases, Caddo and Beckham counties reported 18 each, and Jackson County reported 11 new cases.
Other Southwest Oklahoma counties had five or less new cases while Tillman County reported zero new cases for the day.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.