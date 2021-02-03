Sterling meat processing plant expanding, hiring more employees

STERLING, Okla. (TNN) - A sterling meat processing plant says business has been booming since the pandemic and now they’re looking to hire several new employees as the demand continues to rise.
When the pandemic started, Fifth Avenue Processing & Retail began seeing an all-time high in business. To keep up, they began hiring more employees, and now things are going so well they plan on hiring even more.
Fifth Avenue Processing & Retail owner Teddy Good says when the pandemic started and meat was hard to come by, his business grew exponentially. They hired a few new employees at the end of last year. Now, they’re on the verge of hiring nearly a dozen more employees.
“A small town like we’re in, the ripple effect of that is big. I think other than the school, this would put us at the largest employer in the city. So, we’re excited about it,” Good said.
Those new employees will be working in a new cutting room currently under construction. The business recently got a grant from the Department of Agriculture that will help. Good says it potentially will allow the business to double their workload.
“It’ll put some managers into positions and give our existing employees a chance for promotions and new employees. Just a little version of the American dream,” Good said.
Good said they are fortunate to be in such a good financial situation given the pandemic and is hoping to have his new employees hired by early next month.
“If people want to apply here, they can send us a message on our Facebook page, Fifth Avenue Processing & Retail. They can call up here or old school, the way I prefer, they can just walk in and pick up an application. That gives us a little face to face and a chance to have a conversation,” Good said.
Good said people don’t always know everything they’re signing up for when working at the processing plant, so he prefers people pick up the application in-person so they can see how things work before applying
