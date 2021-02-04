First Alert Forecast (2/4AM)

We have a series of cold fronts moving through Texoma over the next seven days. Cold front number 1 is going to arrive this morning resulting in a rather windy day with falling temperatures. Right now, ahead of the cold front temperatures are in the 50s and 60s but will drop throughout the day as cold air funnels in behind the front. Behind the front, winds will shift out of the north at 20-30mph with gusts 40-50mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued for much of the area to account for those wind gusts. Highs will reach the upper 40s and low 50s, but winds will make it feel much cooler!