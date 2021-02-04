First Alert Forecast (2/4AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
We have a series of cold fronts moving through Texoma over the next seven days. Cold front number 1 is going to arrive this morning resulting in a rather windy day with falling temperatures. Right now, ahead of the cold front temperatures are in the 50s and 60s but will drop throughout the day as cold air funnels in behind the front. Behind the front, winds will shift out of the north at 20-30mph with gusts 40-50mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued for much of the area to account for those wind gusts. Highs will reach the upper 40s and low 50s, but winds will make it feel much cooler!
Cooler air is still expected by tomorrow due to today’s front. We’re looking at seasonably average for early February with most in the mid to upper 50s. Winds out of the south only around 5 to 15mph.
Cold front number two will arrive over the weekend. Saturday is looking to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. South to north winds at 5 to 15mph. Late Saturday night is the exact time frame but trends are now suggesting the the coldest of air will not be expected until Monday. Highs on Sunday slightly warmer in the upper 50s to low 60s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.
Cold front number three, a strong colder front, will arrive on Monday. This front is going to tap into a much colder Canadian based air mass. It’ll be windy with the entire viewing area seeing below average temperatures. Monday afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s with north winds at 15 to 25mph.
Unseasonably cold weather is expected into early next week. As the folks up in Norman at the National Weather Service said “ The forecast for the rest of next week can be summarized in one word: COLD”. Highs only looking to reach the 30s! here is some wintery precipitation in the forecast early next week, but models so far hinting it may affect the eastern half of Oklahoma more. However, expect next weeks precipitation forecast likely to change as we get closer in time.
Early next week is still trending colder with highs in the 40s.
